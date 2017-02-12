Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 12

Man hit by car, seriously injured

By Staff Reports

Published in News on February 12, 2017 1:45 AM

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for leads in a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian in critical condition, according to a statement released by the highway patrol.

According to the release, Trooper J.P. Reyes responded on Feb. 8 around 9:19 p.m. to a hit-and-run collision on Herring Road near Massey Road in Dudley.

Kevin Devon Wells, 40, Dudley, was struck by an unknown vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.

Wells, who was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, was found in the roadway a short time later by two passing motorists.

He was taken to the Wayne Memorial Hospital emergency room, and later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center. According to the release, Wells was hit by a vehicle traveling approximately 55 mph. The vehicle is suspected of being a smaller passenger car with damage to the front end.

There are currently no witnesses in the case.

The highway patrol is asking that anyone with information related to the incident call Reyes at 919-731-7960.