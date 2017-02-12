Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 12

<< "Library to present program on black Civil War troop formed in W" - "A forever love" >>

Paper company to add 180 new jobs

By Staff Reports

Published in News on February 12, 2017 1:45 AM

RALEIGH -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced last week that Clearwater Paper Corp. will expand its operation in Cleveland County, creating 180 new full-time jobs.

The Washington-based company also plans to invest $330 million in the construction of a new facility, machinery and equipment over the next three years as part of the expansion. The second facility will be located at the Washburn Switch Business Park, which is adjacent to Clearwater's original Shelby facility at 687 Washburn Switch Road.

Clearwater Paper currently employs 264 people at its Shelby plant, which was announced in 2010 and opened in 2012. The average wage for the 180 jobs created by the expansion will be $40,791, coming in over the county average of $36,576.

According to Cooper, companies like Clearwater Paper do business in North Carolina due to the state's skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and prime location.

"Building on their previous success in Shelby, Clearwater ultimately believed that Cleveland County was the best place for them to grow their business and we agreed," Cooper said.