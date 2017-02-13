Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 13

<< "Hardwood Classic Kicks off at W.A. Foster Center" - "Senate considers career licensure" >>

GED prep and practice tests offered

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 13, 2017 9:57 AM

Wayne Community College is offering free General Educational Development, or GED, prep and practice tests this month, starting today.

Two "GED NOW Workshops" will be offered by the WCC Basic Skills Department, on four evenings or two Saturdays.

The first session will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 13, 15, 20 and 22, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The other options will be two Saturdays, March 18 and 25, from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Both will be held at the Walnut Building.

Participants will learn how to open a "MyGED" account, navigate the test, take a timed GED test and overcome test anxiety. They will also gain keyboarding skills and have quick review sessions on reading-language arts, math, science and social studies.

They will also visit the campus' Pearson Vue Testing Center and can take up to three free official practice tests.

"The purpose of these workshops is to help the community become more aware of what is available and how to prepare for the GED test" said Karen Burnette, WCC Basic Skills labs coordinator. "These sessions are designed to give them the tools and the confidence."

She said that she hopes that businesses will encourage employees who have not earned high school diplomas to take advantage of the sessions, gain this important credential, and then see what else WCC can offer.

To reserve a seat in the free 12-hour class, call 919-739-6908.