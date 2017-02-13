Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 13

<< "Man avoids serious injury from hot gas" - "GED prep and practice tests offered" >>

Hardwood Classic Kicks off at W.A. Foster Center

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 13, 2017 8:09 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Jermaine Buckram defends Glen Coles during the first round of the inaugural W.A. Foster Hardwood Basketball Classic Sunday at the W.A. Foster Center. Teams played twelve-minute running-clock games. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Gregory Hemby goes up for a basket while the opposing team attempts to block his shot during the first round of the inaugural W.A. Foster Hardwood Basketball Classic Sunday at the W.A. Foster Center. Teams played twelve-minute running-clock games. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Gabe Smith inbounds the ball during Sunday's W.A. Foster Hardwood Classic. The inaugural event featured several rounds of twelve-minute running-clock games as a celebration of Black History Month.

Tyrie Artis leaned back against the wall.

The 15-year-old held his jacket as his eyes followed the basketball.

And he could only watch.

The new Harwood Classic Basketball Series kicked off Sunday afternoon in celebration of Black History Month at the W.A. Foster Center for men ages 19 to 34. The intent was to play the game and set an example for younger players.

"The younger kids look up to the older man," Tyrie said.

A sophomore at Charles B. Aycock High School, Tyrie took time out of his day to give respect to the older players he hopes to be like years from now.

Nearly 50 men showed up at the center, located at 1012 S. John St., to make seven teams and play up to three 12-minute games.

Team A defeated Team B, 24-20, in the championship game.

Team A included D.J. Foye, Jermaine Buckram, James Wellington, Marquez Bell, Dalress Bell and Gregory Hemby. Team B included Trey Carraway, Clethan Burney, Phillip White, Sylvester Dunn and Josh Harrell.

Gladys McClary, director of the center's John Street location, said men play the game on Sundays and Mondays at the center as usual, but she said the purpose of the classic is to provide a judgment-free, competitive outlet for a specific age group which sometimes bears a negative reputation.

"I don't think it's a secret that that age group within itself is a concern of our community," she said. "It's a personal concern of mine. That is why I wanted to have some type of tournament for our young men."

Her personal concern comes from her own son, Ronnie McClary, who she said made the right choices as a young man and is now the head football coach at Southern Wayne High School at age 31.

Mrs. McClary said her son fortunately made right decisions as a young man though "some of them in this age group, they're still developing, and unfortunately, some of them are not always making the right choices," she said.

McClary graduated from Goldsboro High School and attended Elizabeth State University, where he obtained a degree in physical education and English. He returned home in 2009 and began teaching physical education at Goldsboro. He taught there for three years until transferring to Southern Wayne.

He credits his parents for the right choices he made as a young man. He said he understood their expectations of him.

"They always let us know, we're not just living this life for us," he said. "It's not just our name but our family's name."

"With that I try to make good decisions."

McClary served as one of the referees for the classic to show other young black men his age they can make good decisions for their lives.

Rodney Cook, 23, and Woodrow Mitnaul III, 34, laced up for the classic to promote Black History Month and to help the community see a difference in them and the other players.

"I'm concerned because a lot of people think when they see all of us, they just think that we're just shooting hoops, but it ain't like that.," Cook said, who graduated from Goldsboro.

Mitnaul said the new W.A. Foster Center has helped place a more positive look on young black men. Mitnaul said white people never went to the old center on Leslie Street, but he said more white people attend the new center to play basketball.

Mrs. McClary said the tournament will continue Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Doors open at noon.

She said that during the game, she had a young lady ask about a women's tournament. So next time around, on the 26th, the Ladies Hardwood Basketball Tournament will run alongside the men's. She said both days are free to the community, and anyone can join to watch the game -- especially children and teenagers.

"Children don't judge," Mrs. McClary said. "They just want to see you play. In spite of it all, you can make a difference."