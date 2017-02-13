Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 13

Interfaith Breakfast to be held Tuesday

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 13, 2017 9:57 AM

In honor of Human Relations Month, the city of Goldsboro will once again join with the County of Wayne and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to host the Annual Interfaith Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Tuesday at the Goldsboro Event Center located on 1501 S. Slocumb St.

Tickets are available for $7.50 and may be picked up at the Community Relations Office at 214 N. Center Street or from one of the Community Affairs Commission members. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the Interfaith Breakfast.

The theme for the Annual Interfaith Breakfast will be "Unity."

The goal is to expand the message of hope and healing through ongoing community-engagement activities throughout the year. For more information, please contact the Community Relations Office at 919-580-4359 or email cjohnson@goldsboronc.gov or ssimpson@goldsboronc.gov.