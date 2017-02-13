Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 13

<< "Board declines to change road policy" - "Hardwood Classic Kicks off at W.A. Foster Center" >>

Man avoids serious injury from hot gas

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 13, 2017 6:34 AM

Excess gas from a propane tank hit a man in the stomach Sunday outside of his camper home.

Goldsboro Fire Chief John Gillis said the man filled the tanker during the recent cold weather, but the gas leaked when the weather turned warm this weekend.

"It's just bleeding off some excess gas," Gillis said. "It's doing what it's supposed to do."

He said the black propane tank leaked around 3 p.m. at the corner of Evans Street and Aycock Street.

Gillis said the excess gas shot out and hit the man in the stomach, but he said emergency personnel cleared the man after he had been checked for burns.

Gillis said firemen then placed a tarp over the tank to protect it from the sun.