Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 13

<< "Wayne Public Library gets new youth librarian" - "Two charged in meth investigation" >>

Man charged two days after eluding police

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 13, 2017 1:13 PM

Applewhite

A Goldsboro man faces drug charges after investigators who witnessed him conduct a drug transaction lost sight of him during a foot pursuit Feb. 2, according to a press release.

He was arrested two days later.

Kenyatta Applewhite, 38, 129 Mill Creek Court, is charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and no operator's license. He was arrested Feb. 4, and placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

He has since bonded out of jail.

According to the press release, Wayne County Drug Unit officers observing Applewhite in the course of an ongoing investigation witnessed him take part in a drug transaction at 902 Pineview Ave.

Maj. Tom Effler of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said citizen-driven complaints led to the initial investigation.

"They have had things from Crime Stoppers on him, information called in to Crime Stoppers saying he was involved in drug activity," Effler said.

The officers moved in after witnessing the transaction, but Applewhite escaped on foot. While searching for him, the officers recovered approximately three ounces of marijuana.

"He probably threw it down," Effler said after looking at the arrest reports from the incident.

"A lot of times they throw it down while they're running," he said.

Applewhite is next due to appear in Wayne County District Court Feb. 20.