Two charged in meth investigation

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 13, 2017 1:23 PM

Stade Lupton

Two men face charges after Wayne County Sheriff's deputies and agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation secured and executed a search warrant on a home Friday.

The arrests came after numerous complaints called in to Crime Stoppers and to the sheriff's office implicated the occupants in the possible manufacture and distribution of methamphetamines.

Bradley Russell Stade, 44, of 1904 Margaret St. now faces six counts of possession and distribution of meth, as well as a single count each of manufacturing, possessing and maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture or sale of meth.

David Lee Lupton, 40, of Harkers Island, is also charged with possession of meth as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stade's bond has been set at $250,000 secured, and he remains in the Wayne County Jail.

Lupton's bond was set at $2,000 secured.

Maj. Tom Effler of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Stade has a long history of run-ins with law enforcement over meth.

He was arrested in March of 2015 and in December 2014 before that, both times on possession of meth charges, Effler said.

"We've had several complaints about him coming through Crime Stoppers," he said. "And we've received several complaints (directly)."

Effler said through several investigations enough probable cause was established to secure warrants on the Margaret Drive address.

With his prior drug arrests still pending in court, plus the new charges, Effler said there might be enough on Stade this time to keep him locked up for a while.

"Hopefully they got enough on him this time," he said.