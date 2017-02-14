Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 14

Duplex catches fire on Devereaux Street

By News-Argus Staff

February 14, 2017

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Crews inspect and work to control a house fire at 1002 Devereaux St. Tuesday afternoon.

A duplex caught fire at 1002 Devereaux Street at around 2 p.m. today.

The Goldsboro Fire Department responded with three engines and a ladder to the blaze as well EMS.

Once EMS arrived on the scene, fire and smoke were coming out of the left side of the building.

The only person living at the address is Thomas Hines, 55. He was not home at the time the blaze began, but was alerted to the fire by neighbors.

No one else lived in the adjacent part of the duplex.

Fire Chief Gary Whaley said the fire may have been caused by a space heater but that is still under investigation.