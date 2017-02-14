Man charged with possession of stolen goods
By Rochelle Moore
Published in News on February 14, 2017 9:57 AM
A Princeton man is facing additional charges related to a break-in that took place in November after already being arrested for a separate break-in that same month.
The release said Brian Christopher Casey, 35, of 1828 Old Rock Quarry Road in Princeton, was arrested on Nov. 17 and is charged with breaking and entering a storage unit off of Claridge Nursery Road.
During the investigation, multiple items stolen during that break-in were found in Casey's vehicle, the release said.
Authorities have now discovered some of the stolen items they recovered were taken during a separate break-in that also happened in November 2016. Casey is now also charged with possession of stolen goods.
He was given a $10,000 secured bond.