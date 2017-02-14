Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 14

Man charged with possession of stolen goods

By Rochelle Moore

A Princeton man is facing additional charges related to a break-in that took place in November after already being arrested for a separate break-in that same month.

The release said Brian Christopher Casey, 35, of 1828 Old Rock Quarry Road in Princeton, was arrested on Nov. 17 and is charged with breaking and entering a storage unit off of Claridge Nursery Road.

During the investigation, multiple items stolen during that break-in were found in Casey's vehicle, the release said.

Authorities have now discovered some of the stolen items they recovered were taken during a separate break-in that also happened in November 2016. Casey is now also charged with possession of stolen goods.

He was given a $10,000 secured bond.