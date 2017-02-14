Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 14

Man tries to steal ice cream sandwich by stuffing it in his pants

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on February 14, 2017 10:04 AM

A would-be shoplifter allegedly stuffed an ice cream sandwich and ice cream in his pants at an Exxon gas station Monday afternoon.

According to a Goldsboro police report, Justin Michael Warner, 29, of 107 Hailey Drive, turned his back to the register and placed a giant ice cream sandwich, Reese's ice cream, a bomber hat, a knit hat and a flap hat in his pants at the gas station, located at 2401 N. William St.

Two people approached Warner to confront him about the items in his pants, the report said. Warner then admitted to putting the items in his pants, and returned them to a gas station employee.

The items totaled to $61.18, according to the report.

Warner was cited and released.

On the same day, around 3 p.m., a woman allegedly placed baby back ribs in her purse at the Food Lion located at 1809 E. Ash St.

The police report said the woman put the ribs, totaling $14.73, in her purse and exited the store without paying for them. An employee of the store told officers the women did not even go to the register.

The report said an employee with the store told officers the woman left in a gold Buick Century with a man and headed west on Ash Street.

