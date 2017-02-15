Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 15

Man tries to run over police sergeant

By Brandon Davis

February 15, 2017

A man allegedly drove a stolen truck toward a Goldsboro Police sergeant in a parking lot Tuesday night.

According to a police report, Edwin Luis Ortiz Jr., 30, of 1203 Ben Brewington Court, hit two police cars with a stolen Ford F-150 before heading in the direction of Sgt. Doug Bethea.

Ortiz was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and careless and reckless driving.

The report said officers attempted to serve outstanding warrants on Ortiz in a parking lot, located at 2922 U.S. 70 West. The report said Ortiz had warrants for breaking and entering, larceny, probation violation and possession of stolen property out of Duplin County.

Ortiz refused to exit the truck and sped off when officers tried to get him out of the vehicle. He hit one police car and then another as he drove toward Bethea, but the report said Ortiz stopped the truck.

Maj. Anthony Carmon said no officers were injured during the incident.

Ortiz was placed under a $180,000 secured bond.

"I don't know if he is currently in jail," Carmon said. "But I'm going to imagine he is with that high of a bond."