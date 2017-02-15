Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 15

<< "Optimist club refurbishes used and donated computers for kids" - "WCC adds career coach program" >>

Senior Games moved up a month to April

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on February 15, 2017 9:55 AM

The Wayne County Senior Games have been moved up a month this year. Instead of taking place in May, the games will be held in April.

There is a $10 registration fee, which includes an opening day cookout, participation in all events, a fall social and an awards lunch. Participants also receive a free T-Shirt.

To be eligible, you must be 50 or older and have been a resident of Wayne County for three months.

"You do not have to be a member of the senior center to participate," said senior games ambassador Jeanne Lovings.

Age categories are 50 to 54, 55 to 59, 60 to 64, 65 to 69, 70 to 74, 75 to 79, 80 to 84, 85 to 89, 90 to 94 and 94 and older.

This year's categories include, Silver Striders, fun walk, cornhole, shuffleboard, horseshoes, tennis, golf, croquet, billiard and basketball shoot. Also, bowling, swimming, racquetball, table tennis, track, pickleball, cycling, softball throw, football throw and silver arts, which includes heritage arts, visual arts, literary arts and performing arts.

"If you're not an active person in sports, we have what we call the silver arts," Ms. Lovings said. "If you like to write stories or poems, you can enter that. If you paint, do ceramics or any of that sort of stuff, you can enter that. It will all be displayed at the Arts Council of Wayne County April 18 through 30.

"If you're not into that, we have the performing arts, which is held at the Paramount Theatre. If you are somebody who loves to perform, register for that category."

The deadline for registering for the 2017 senior games is March 1. Registration forms are available at Herman Park Center, the Family Y, Peggy Seegars Senior Center, senior center in Mount Olive, Arts Council and Wayne County Public Library.

Registration for the senior games ends March 1.