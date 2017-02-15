Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 15

Sheriff's Office: Woman, 20, steals Nintendo and games from brother, sells them for cash

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 15, 2017 3:31 PM

Tilley

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday after she allegedly stole a handheld gaming console and games from her brother and sold them, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

According to the release and an arrest report, Jessica Lynn Tilley, 20, of the streets of Wayne County, was arrested after stealing the console, a Nintendo 3DS XL, and 14 games on Feb. 1.

After an investigation, Ms. Tilley was found to have stolen the items, with a listed value of $690, and sold them to a Game Stop store, according to the press release.

The items were recovered and returned to the owner.

Ms. Tilley was arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

She was placed in the Wayne County Jail on a $15,000 secured bond.