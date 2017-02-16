Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 16

Five charged after vehicle chase Friday

By Joey Pitchford

The Goldsboro Police Department arrested five men on felony charges after a car and foot chase Feb. 10, according to a GPD press release.

According to the release, C-shift officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle around 10:35 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Rite Aid at 806 E. Ash St.

Upon arrival, the officers found the vehicle, a gray Hyundai, with five men inside it. As they approached the vehicle, the driver, DaShaun McKinnon, 20, of 807 N. Virginia St., sped off, ignoring calls from the officers to stop, according to the report.

The officers chased the vehicle down Herman Street, Mulberry Street, Lee Street and Walnut Street before McKinnon stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. Running north, McKinnon jumped several fences while officers pursued him.

According to the report, K-9 officer Thomas Collins and K-9 Ghost then joined the pursuit, searching McKinnon's path of flight. McKinnon was eventually located in the yard behind 104 N. Jackson St.

The remaining four men were Rasheed Langston, 21, of 100 Sedgefield Drive, Kysheem Langston, 17, of 907 N. Carolina St., Robert Cole, 23, of 231 Outlaw Road in Dudley, and Jyrus Langston, 19, of 209 Fussell St. According to the report, the men were found with an AR-15 rifle stolen from Wayne County, and a loaded .38 caliber revolver stolen from Fayettville.

McKinnon was charged with fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, resist, delay, and obstruct, no operator's license, reckless driving to endanger, and speeding. He was placing in the Wayne County detention facility under a $7,500 secured bond.

Kysheem Langston and Rasheed Langston were both charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and detained under $5,000 secured bonds.

Cole was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and given a $5,000 secured bond. Jyrus Langston was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and given a $7,500 secured bond.