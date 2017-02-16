Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 16

Kids avoid injury in school bus wreck

By News-Argus Staff

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Goldsboro police and firefighters responded to Olivia Lane and Sycamore Street at about 7:30 a.m. today where a school bus hit an unoccupied dump truck.

A school bus carrying 37 students hit the back end of a dump truck at the corner of Olivia Lane and Sycamore Street this morning.

Goldsboro Police Capt. Teresa Cox confirmed that the unoccupied dump truck was parked on the right side of Sycamore Street when the bus made a wide left turn onto Olivia at 7:30 a.m.

She said the school bus was on its way to North Drive Elementary School when the back of the bus clipped the back end of the truck.

Cox said officers are still investigating the incident, and she said she does not have any information on the bus driver or if the driver has been charged at this time.

"There were no injuries," she said. "There looks like there is minimal damage to both vehicles."