Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 16

<< "Wood heater sparks kitchen fire" -

Police seek tips identifying alleged mall flasher

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 16, 2017 2:49 PM

The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the community's help to identify a man who allegedly exposed his genitalia to a woman at Berkeley Mall Monday night.

According to a police report, a woman was in a J.C. Penney Co. bathroom around 8:30 p.m. when she heard the bathroom door open. She looked between the stall and the stall door, and she saw a man exposing his genitalia in front of her.

The woman announced she was in the stall, and the report said the man then left the bathroom.

Surveillance cameras at Berkeley Mall captured footage of a person police believe to be the man responsible.

Maj. Anthony Carmon said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this or any crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 735-2255. Callers may remain anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, if their information leads to an arrest in felony cases.