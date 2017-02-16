Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 16

Thousands in tools and equipment stolen

By Brandon Davis

According to a Goldsboro Police report, large amounts of tools were stolen Wednesday at two different locations.

A man informed the police someone stole $1,325 worth of tools including drills, bits, a soldering iron, an impact socket, a gear wrench, tool bags and other tools out of his unsecured tool box.

The report said the incident happened at the 100 block of North Carolina Street, at 11:30 a.m.

Two hours later, a woman informed police someone stole $890 worth of tools which included drop cords, a crane hoist and a tool bag from a tool box in the back of a White Sales company truck.

The report said the tools were stolen at the Days Inn, located at 801 E. U.S. 70 Bypass.

Maj. Anthony Carmon said he has no information at this time to confirm if the two incidents are connected.

Carmon did say people need to secure their vehicles.

"It goes back to the public service information we put out to make sure people secure items in their vehicles and keep them out of sight," he said.

Anyone with information on any crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 735-2255. Callers may remain anonymous, and they may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000, if their information leads to an arrest in felony cases.