Heroin arrest follows traffic stop

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 17, 2017 10:26 AM

A man is in custody after deputies found drugs in his car Thursday, according to a sheriff's office press release.

According to the release, members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team were conducting a routine patrol of the Rosewood community Thursday when they pulled over Dylan Sugg, 21, of 222 Becton Circle, for a motor vehicle violation on Old Smithfield Highway.

The officers searched Sugg's car, where they found several glass containers holding suspected heroin.

Sugg was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was given a $5,000 secured bond.