Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 17

<< "Heroin arrest follows traffic stop" -

Three charged, others sought in Wal-Mart thefts

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 17, 2017 12:10 PM

Guldan Thigpen Neal

Three men are charged in recent Wal-Mart theft attempts, but the Goldsboro Police Department is still looking for people involved in two other thefts at the store chain.

According to police reports, Joseph Lee Thigpen, 19, of Grifton, and Geoffrey Nathaniel Guldan, 22, of Dunn, were detained by loss prevention personnel for removing anti-theft devices off of electronics Wednesday night.

The men allegedly took two sets of speakers from shelves at Wal-Mart, located at 1002 N. Spence Ave., but store personnel confronted them and then called the police.

Guldan was charged with defeating an anti-theft device and larceny; Thigpen was charged with defeating an anti-theft device.

Maj. Anthony Carmon said both men were released without bond.

Stacy Allen Neal, 36, of 4000 Charlotte Road in Wilson, removed an anti-theft device from items at the same location Thursday night at 6:36 p.m., according to a separate police report.

The report said Neal allegedly stole a Bluetooth door lock, home bundle, Xbox headset, a snow crab and two flashlights, totaling $513.75.

Loss prevention personnel made contact with Neal outside the store and he was escorted back inside the store after a "short struggle," the report said.

Neal was placed under a $5,500 secured bond and remains in jail, Carmon said.

At another location ---- the Wal-Mart, located at 2908 U.S. 70 W. ---- an employee reported two thefts Thursday night according to a police report.

A man entered the store at 6:25 p.m. and allegedly took food and beverages totaling $9.81 from the shelf. The report said the man left the store without paying for the items, but he was confronted by an employee. The man dropped the items and ran south on foot, the report said.

All of the items were recovered.

Another man walked into the store Feb. 9 at 7:05 p.m. and allegedly used a $100 counterfeit bill at the pharmacy register.

The report said a store employee told police about the incident a week later, and he said he does not know who used the bill.

Anyone with information on this or any crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255. Callers may remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest can be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.