City to consider $5M federal grant to continue downtown improvements

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on February 18, 2017 12:28 PM

The Goldsboro City Council is set to consider a $5 million federal transportation grant agreement Monday that will jumpstart continued improvements to the downtown area.

The U.S. Department of Transportation agreement outlines details and timelines, as well as the costs, of four projects that will be primarily funded through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery, TIGER, grant. The city has committed to a 26 percent match of nearly $1.7 million.

The grant is the second for the city, which captured its first $10 million TIGER grant in 2013, which led to broad-sweeping changes and improvements in the downtown area.

The grant agreement includes four projects, with two starting in the fall. The downtown Cornerstone Commons will nearly double in size and at least 90 new wayfinding signs will be added throughout the city, said Julie Metz, downtown development director for the city of Goldsboro. The two projects are planned to start in September and will be finished by June 2018.

The other projects, which will start in future years, include the addition of a bus station shelter at the Goldsboro-Wayne Transportation Authority station on Carolina Street and continued streetscape improvements along South Center Street.

GWTA work will start September 2018 and be completed by March 2019. Center Street work will be the last project, starting in September 2019 with the work completed by March 2021.

Spanning the projects over several years allows the city more financial flexibility, Metz said. The 2013 TIGER grant required completion within 18 months.

"This round allowed us a lot more flexibility," Metz said, during a city council retreat Thursday. "It gave us four years to spread out the project and construction. This allows us to manage our budget, our funds, to apply toward that match (over several) fiscal years."

Cornerstone Commons improvements include increasing the size of the commons from about 12,000 to 28,000 square feet, with the addition of a covered stage, vendor shelters, a splash playground, public art displays, public restrooms, benches, landscaping, lighting and a bus stop.

The new wayfinding signs will provide directions to destinations across the city, including parks and the community college, Metz said.

The Center Street improvements, from Spruce to Elm streets, include sidewalk widening, bicycle paths, lighting, trees, possible roundabouts, crosswalks, bicycle racks and reconstructed medians that include green space and trails.

The city of Goldsboro was the only North Carolina project approved for TIGER funding in 2016. Nationwide, 40 projects were approved, Metz said.

Also during the Monday meeting, the council will consider a $7.6 million loan agreement with the Bank of America Public Capital Corp. to finance the purchase of a $5.3 million automated water meter reading system and $2.17 million in already approved city vehicle purchases.

The vehicle loan includes a 1.83 percent interest rate and 59-month term. The meter loan payments include a 2.49 percent interest rate for 15 years.

The council decided a year ago to replace all city water meters, which are being read manually by city staff after the 15,000 meters stopped working properly. The new meters will report readings instantly, improve reading accuracy and allow for easier disconnections.

In addition to the loan, the council is set to consider purchasing Sensus meters as part of a near $4.7 million purchase contract with Ferguson Waterworks, $257,000 for professional services and a $352,000 contingency fund.

Also at the meeting, the council will consider:

• A $556,602 change order, increasing the contract with Insituform Technologies for additional work to the current Stoney Creek sewer outfall installation project. The change order increases the total contract to $3.4 million.

• Approving an installment financing contract with Wayne County for a $3 million county loan, with 1.5 percent interest and payable for the next 15 years, for construction of the multisport complex near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

• Seeking N.C. Department of Transportation approval to rename U.S. 70 to U.S. 70 Business and the existing U.S. 70 Business to Ash Street in the city limits.

Public hearings will also be held, including requests for two conditional use permits for an internet sweepstakes business and a video gaming lounge.

Michael Carroll is seeking a permit to open an internet sweepstakes gaming business at 706 E. Ash St., in a shopping center located between Leslie and Lionel streets. The 3,750 site would add 40 gaming stations and operate from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

Carroll is asking for a modification from the city's unified development ordinance that requires a site distance of 200 feet from a residential area. Residential properties are located behind the shopping center.

Tim Gill is also seeking a permit to open a video gaming lounge and retail sale business at 207 S. Berkeley Blvd., in the Village Square shopping center.

The business would be limited to video gaming and the sales of video game products and cards. Six video game stations are planned inside the building, which would be renovated and tinted glass removed. The permit is requested to prohibit internet sweepstakes activity inside the building.

The council will also meet for a 5 p.m. work session prior to its regular 7 p.m. meeting. Work session topics include city council pay, the conduct of police in supervisory roles, including the chief, and a revision to hiring requirements for city supervisors. The work session will be in the second floor conference room in the City Hall annex, at 200 N. Center St.