Wreck sends two teens to hospital

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on February 18, 2017 1:56 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/BRANDON DAVIS Two teenage girls ran off the road today on at Pikeville-Princeton Road. Both were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

PIKEVILLE -- Two teenage girls were taken to the hospital Saturday for minor injuries after the driver loss control of her truck and smashed into a ditch.

Leeza Puckett, 16, and her 14-year-old passenger were heading south on Pikeville-Princeton Road in a Dodge Ram when Puckett ran off the road and hit a ditch, North Carolina State Trooper J.S. Smith said.

Smith said the accident happened around noon at 2701 Pikeville-Princeton Road. Both teenagers were taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital by the Wayne County EMS for minor injuries.

Smith said Puckett ran off the road in a curve, went back on the road and ran off the road again, causing the front-right side of the truck to hit the ditch.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were involved, Smith said, but excessive speed was a factor.

Smith did not yet know the exact speed Puckett was driving.

"I'll figure it later, but right now, she was exceeding the speed limit," he said.

The Nahunta Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene to help traffic flow smoothly while Smith investigated the accident.