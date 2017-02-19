Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 19

Mount Olive town board race grows crowded early on

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 19, 2017 12:48 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- Four candidates have announced their intentions to run for the town board even though filing does not begin until July.

District 4 town Commissioner Joe Scott has announced he will run for mayor in the November municipal election.

The Rev. Dennis Draper has announced his candidacy for the seat being vacated by Scott.

Barbara R. Kornegay is a candidate for the at-large seat board currently held by Jerry Harper, and Vicky Darden said she will file for the District 1 seat now held by Kenny Talton, who has announced he will not seek re-election.

All five members of the town board are up for re-election in November.

The offices are two-year terms.

*

Scott is a Mount Olive native and has worked and lived in Mount Olive for most of his life.

He is the son of the late Tip and Velma Scott, and is married to Rebecca Potter Scott. They have three sons and six grandchildren.

Scott retired with six years from Acme United Corporation as a purchasing and logistics manager for its health care division. He was the manager for Grain Systems Inc. North Carolina division for 10 years and was in sales and part owner in Scott and Jones Inc. for 20 years.

He has served on several boards, including school advisory boards for B.F. Grady and Southern Wayne High School. He served two terms as president of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce. He has been president of the Southern Wayne Boosters Club and the Mount Olive Exchange Club.

He has been a Scoutmaster and has a Wood Badge in Boy Scouts.

He and his family attend the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where is a former bishop, Young Men's president and elder. He is currently serving in several capacities.

Scott serves on the board of the Wayne County Development Alliance for Mount Olive and Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce board.

He is adviser to Parks and Recreation, where he works with the Friends of the Parks.

*

Mrs. Kornegay is the vice president for enrollment at the University of Mount Olive. She is the widow of George R. Kornegay Jr.

Mrs. Kornegay has resided in Wayne County for the last 32 years, serving the University of Mount Olive.

Prior to coming to Mount Olive, Mrs. Kornegay served as a grade school teacher, choir member and director, adult educator and college professor.

Her professional life also includes employment as personnel manager for the state of North Carolina for three years at O'Berry Center in Goldsboro.

Mrs. Kornegay has a bachelor's degree in elementary education with a minor in music from Appalachian State University; a master's degree in adult and community college education with a minor in sociology from N.C. State University; and a doctorate degree in adult and community college education with a minor in sociology.

Mrs. Kornegay has served as the vice president for enrollment at the University of Mount Olive since 1997.

She held various position at the university between 1984 to 1993 then she became personnel manager at O'Berry Center to January 1997.

But even while at O'Berry, Mrs. Kornegay remained a professor in adult education at the university. A position she still holds.

Mrs. Kornegay is active in the First United Methodist Church, the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, the local Business and Professional Women's organization, the N.C. Women's Forum and the Global TransPark board.

*

Mrs. Darden is president of the Widow and Widowers New Beginnings support group and vice president of the Unity organization. She works with the First United Methodist Church youth programs and was instrumental in getting a much needed safety arm placed at the County Road railroad crossing.

Mrs. Darden has helped organizing community events such as the Black History Parade and Sunday in the Park, where she is co-organizer, and the Widow and Widowers New Beginnings support group.

Mrs. Darden is a member of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce board and delivers meals through Saint's Delight Church to people in the community who are unable to leave their homes.

She is a member of the First United Methodist Church Peanut Crew.

Mrs. Darden also participates in an annual Christmas toy drive for children.

She is a 1969 graduate of Carver High School and a 1971 graduate of the De Shaver Cosmetology School in Durham.

Mrs. Darden worked at Burlington Industries for 20 years and for 12 years with Cooper Standard. She worked for two years each at Faison Manufacturing and Carolina Turkeys.

She is a member of Deeper Life Ministries.

Mrs. Darden is the widow of Linwood Darden Sr. She has three children, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

*

Draper moved to the Mount Olive area in 2003 as the pastor of First United Methodist Church.

He said he fell in love with the area and four years later he bought a retirement home in Mount Olive.

Draper said he feels that a lot has been accomplished by the town over these years, but more needs to be done.

Draper grew up in Wilson County and Fayetteville, the son of two educators.

He graduated from High Point University, High Point, the Divinity School of Duke University, Durham, East Carolina University, Greenville and Columbia Theological Seminary, Decatur, Ga.

He was married to the former Cathy Draper, who died in 2001.

They have two sons, who are now living with their families in Virginia and Florida. He has four grandchildren.