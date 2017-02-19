Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 19

Railroad crossing closed for repairs

By From staff reports

CSX Railroad had scheduled a number of crossings in Goldsboro for repair. The work will require rerouting traffic and detour signs will be erected to direct motorists. Crossings normally are closed for one to three days, depending upon the weather.

These crossings will be closed Feb. 27: Holly Street at its intersection with North Georgia Avenue, West Ash Street between North Georgia Avenue and North Carolina Street, West Mulberry Street at its intersection with North Carolina Street, West Chestnut Street at South Georgia Avenue, West Spruce Street near South Kennon Avenue, and St. George Street at its intersection with Carver Boulevard.

These intersections will be closed March 1: Old Mount Olive Highway near its intersection with R.B. Nelson Highway and Genoa Road Southeast at its intersection with Woodland Acres.