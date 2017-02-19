Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 19

Wayne Community College adult classes start Monday

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 19, 2017 12:48 AM

Wayne Community College Continuing Education has several classes starting soon that teach occupational skills.

*Nail Technology will be taught Mondays through Thursdays, Feb. 20-June 16, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., or Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 24-July 22, from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Cost is $183.55 or $180.55, respectively.

*Notary Public Education will be taught Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 20 and 22, from 5-9 p.m. Cost for either course if $70.

*Introduction to Computers will be offered Tuesdays, Feb. 21-April 11, 1-4 p.m., for $70.

*Workplace Spanish I, also $70, will meet Tuesdays, Feb. 21-April 18, 6-9 p.m.

The nail class will be taught at Circle of Love Academy in Dudley. All other courses will be taught on the WCC campus.

Students may register and pay class fees at the Continuing Education Division customer service desk in the Walnut Building. Early registration is recommended to guarantee a seat.

For information on these and other courses, contact Monica Miller at 919- 739-6933 or mdedwards@waynecc.edu.