Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 19

<< "Wayne Community College adult classes start Monday" - "Ag center work on schedule" >>

Wayne Community College to host speaker on history of nursing

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 19, 2017 12:48 AM

The Wayne Community College Association of Nursing Students is hosting a free presentation on the history of nursing in North Carolina.

Dr. Phoebe Pollitt, an associate professor of nursing at Appalachian State University, will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at noon in Room 101 of the Walnut Building.

She will discuss her work as a nursing historian and the state's rich nursing history, giving particular attention to pioneering nurses and contributions of various cultures.

"Our profession has been built and enriched by amazing women and men under many trying circumstances and I want to share their inspirational stories and encourage others to pursue a career in nursing," she said.

Her fascination with nursing and history created a unique niche, combining both passions into one, she said.

"When I was in college I had a job in the university library as the 'clippings girl' in the North Carolina Collection where I got to read all the major daily newspapers in the state and cut out articles I thought future researchers of N.C. history might want to read," she explained. "I knew I wanted to be a nurse, but that work experience sparked an interest in N.C. history."

Dr. Pollitt appeared in the UNC-TV documentary video "North Carolina Nurses: A Century of Caring" which received state and national acclaim. She has been the recipient of numerous awards for her professional and volunteer work including a $30,000 Nursing Educators for Tomorrow Award.

She holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and master's degrees in education from Appalachian State and in nursing from East Carolina University. She earned a doctoral degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she was an Excellence Fellowship recipient.

She practiced public health nursing for more than 20 years in Watauga County, working at the health department and as the first and only school nurse/health education coordinator in the county for 15 years.

The college's Association of Nursing promotes the professional and personal development of student nurses, provides an avenue to enhance nursing education, and provides opportunities for community involvement. The organization achieves its goals through learning opportunities, collaboration with a variety of disciplines, and providing service to people and organizations in the community and on the college campus.

The group has adopted nursing history and cultural diversity as its theme this year. In addition to sponsoring this talk, an educational trip is planned to visit the National Museum of Nursing History and other historical sites in Philadelphia, including exploring Amish culture in Lancaster, Pa.