Lucama man charged after contact with two girls

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 20, 2017 2:14 PM

Kerr

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office charged a man with indecent liberties with a child today after learning he was acting inappropriately with two nine-year-old girls, according to a press release.

Corey Lee Kerr, 22, of Lucama, was arrested and placed in the Wayne County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond.

The sheriff's office received information about the inappropriate codtact between the 22-year-old and two 9-year-old girls on Feb. 5.

According to the press release, the incident took place at a residence in the northeast part of Wayne County.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Kerr was an acquaintance of the family.

Kerr was arrested following an investigation conducted by the sheriff's office after receiving the tip about the incident earlier this month.

Effler said Kerr was interviewed by authorities last week about the incident and he turned himself in today at the sheriff's annex.

The girls' parents reported the incident to the sheriff's office, Effler said.