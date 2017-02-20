Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 20

Police: Mother and son with shotgun threaten woman's life

By Ethan Smith

Goldsboro police arrested a teenager and his mother Saturday after the two allegedly went to a woman's apartment and pointed a .410 shotgun at her and threatened to kill her.

Cody Glenn Best, 17, of 1175 Tram Road, Mount Olive, and Kristy Pruitt Best, 36, of the same address, went to a 27-year-old woman's apartment around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Jefferson Avenue in an attempt to fight her, the report said.

Once there, Best pulled the shotgun out of the car and pointed it at the woman and threatened to kill her, according to the report. The victim told police Ms. Best also threatened to kill her.

All of this happened in the presence of multiple people who were outside at the time, including children, the report said.

When officers arrived on scene, Best was sitting in the car with the shotgun and was subsequently arrested.

Best is charged with assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats. Ms. Best is charged with communicating threats.

Best was given a $1,000 unsecured bond, while Ms. Best was given a $1,000 secured bond, according to police reports.

The report did not give the pair's motive for wanting to fight the victim.

Maj. Anthony Carmon with the Goldsboro Police Department said he did not know why the pair wanted to fight the woman, nor where the teenager obtained the shotgun or who the firearm was registered under.