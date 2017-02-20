Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 20

Sheriff's Office: Florida woman smokes meth, cuts boyfriend

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 20, 2017 12:31 PM

A Florida woman cut a man she has been dating for a week after she started smoking methamphetamine in a car parked near Buckhorne Road and Old Grantham Road Sunday evening, a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the report, Hedeie Kelly, 29, cut 20-year-old Nicholas Ray Cutway, also of Florida, with a razor blade after he told her he did not want to be around her if she was going to smoke meth.

Authorities were called after Cutway ran from the car after being cut in his side by the razor blade and a local man in the area saw him walk out of the woods.

Cutway told police he and Kelly were sitting in the car and hanging out near the river off of Buckhorne Road when she started smoking meth.

The report said Cutway then told her "he did not want to be around that," and Kelly became angry and started cutting him with a razor blade on his side.

Cutway then jumped out of the car and Kelly fled the scene, the report said. He could not call 911 because he did not have a phone, so he ran toward the closest road in hopes of getting help, according to the report.

When deputies spoke with Cutway, he told them Kelly is wanted out of Florida and the pair were in North Carolina visiting family.

Cutway could not provide much information on Kelly due to them only having been dating for a week.

He told police Kelly was driving a silver Range Rover with Virginia registration plates, the report said.

Cutway was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and did not need stitches because his cuts were minor, the report said.

No arrest was made in the case and Cutway was advised of how to take out warrants on the woman if he desires.