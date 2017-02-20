Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 20

Two charged in drug activity

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 20, 2017 9:44 AM

Moye Phillips

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office arrested two people on various drug charges after serving a search warrant at their residence Saturday.

Quinton Edwin Moye, 26, of 131 Woodside Circle, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia other than marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Moye was given a $375,000 secured bond.

Geneva Delores Phillips, 29, also of 131 Woodside Circle, is charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia for marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia other than marijuana. Phillips was given a $25,000 secured bond.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the Wayne County Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was investigating drug dealing in the area when they got information that led them to get a search warrant for the Woodside Circle residence.

Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said he believed the information came from a combination of citizen complaints and a confidential source.

Effler said he did not know the nature of the man and woman's relationship, only that they stay at the same address.

The ACE Team then executed a search warrant on the residents of the home and seized narcotics and drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Both Moye and Phillips were put in the Wayne County Detention Center.