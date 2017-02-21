Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 21

Dollar General on U.S. 13 North robbed at gunpoint Monday night

By News-Argus Staff

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night armed robbery of the Dollar General at 2254 U.S. 13 North.

According to an incident report filed with the sheriff's office, two black men entered the business around 7:50 p.m. Monday.

One of the men reportedly brandished a handgun and forced the cashier to open the register. The report said one of the men removed the cash drawer while the other took three cartons of Newport cigarettes.

The men then fled the scene on foot in the direction of Tommy's Road, making off with $515.41, the report said.

According to the report, both of the men were wearing masks over their faces.

One of the men was wearing a red bandana, a black and gray jacket, black pants and black shoes, the report said.

The other man was wearing a royal blue Adidas jacket, tan pants and black shoes, according to the report.

Deputies performed a K-9 track from the business, which led them to the front door of 101 Grover Drive.

The homeowner gave the deputies consent to search, which did not result in any evidence of a robbery and the residence was cleared, the report said.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.