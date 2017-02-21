Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 21

Police: Armed robber arrested when he returns to crime scene looking for dropped item

By Ethan Smith

Vanderbilt Carl Lee Johnson

Goldsboro police say the man who held a cashier at gunpoint as he robbed the Circle K gas station at 2035 U.S. 70 West early Tuesday morning returned to the scene of the crime three hours later.

He was arrested at the gas station.

Vanderbilt Carl Lee Johnson, 43, of 2206 Imperial Ave. East, Wilson, is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony second-degree kidnapping. He is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

According to the police report, Johnson parked a four-door sedan he was driving in the store's parking lot, walked into the store and pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at the cashier around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The report said he told the cashier to "give me the money," and she gave him all the money in the register.

Johnson then fled the scene in the vehicle he arrived in, according to the report.

Approximately three hours after the robbery, Johnson returned to the scene of the crime.

Goldsboro Police Chief Mike West said Johnson came back to the convenience store looking for a key fob he dropped.

A press release said the clerk called officers after they had already cleared the scene and told them an unknown man was walking around the parking lot as if he was looking for something.

Officers on the department's C Shift responded and found Johnson on the scene and arrested him without incident, the release said.