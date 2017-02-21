Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 21

Shots fired into county residence

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 21, 2017 6:29 AM

A bullet cracked a woman's window early Saturday morning and lodged itself in her living room wall, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The report said a car went past the woman's house at 1537 Lancaster Road and then she heard gunshots.

After the shots were fired, the car backed up and turned down a road beside her home, the report said.

According to the report, the incident was captured on video and the woman showed the footage to deputies.

The report said the video was not completely clear but a car could be seen driving by the residence, then backing up and turning down a road beside the residence and what sounded like gunshots could be heard in the video.

Deputies were unable to retrieve the bullet that struck the house from the scene because it was lodged in the wall, the report said.

People on scene provided the name of two possible suspects to deputies, according to the report.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.