Tomato referendum to be held in March

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 21, 2017 9:50 AM

The N.C. Tomato Growers Association will conduct a statewide referendum in March to continue the $20 per acre assessment on harvested commercial tomatoes.

If approved, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will continue to collect the assessment. Funds collected will be administered by the N.C. Tomato Growers Association board of directors.

Funds generated by the assessment would support research, education and marketing to promote tomatoes grown in North Carolina.

The proposed assessment term is six years, beginning with the 2017 crop. All North Carolina farmers engaged in the production of tomatoes on a commercial basis, including owners of farms where tomatoes are produced, tenants and sharecroppers, are eligible to vote.

Ballots will be mailed to growers March 2. Those who have not received ballots by March 6 will have 10 days to apply for an official ballot from the association by contacting Ellen Moss, executive secretary of the N.C. Tomato Growers Association, by mail at 2491 St. Paul's Road, Hendersonville, N.C., 28792; by phone at 828-685-3989; or by email at ellen_moss@yahoo.com.

Growers should indicate their preference and return ballots by mail.

Ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. March 23.

The proposed assessment referendum must pass by a two-thirds majority.