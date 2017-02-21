Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 21

Warm weather leads to play and a possible early harvest

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on February 21, 2017 9:50 AM

Full Size Full Size More photos for this story are available in the News-Argus/SETH COMBS 5-year-old Lilly Howell swings with her brother Thomas Pearson, 5, during a spring-like day at Herman Park. Warm weather this early in the year can pose a threat to crops and vegitation, but local families take full advantage. News-Argus/SETH COMBS Justin Schmidt, center, with his daughter Elizabeth, 5, left ,and her friend Adelynn Spoon, 4, at Herman Park yesterday. The Schmidts like many families in Goldsboro flocked to the park to enjoy the unseasonably warm temperatures.

A few weeks of warm weather could potentially expose otherwise-dormant crops to a late frost, says Wayne County Cooperative Extension Director Kevin Johnson.

At this time of the year, the only crop in the fields is winter wheat, which is usually planted in the fall. After being planted, winter wheat typically lays inactive through the winter, before beginning to grow again once spring comes around.

The warm weather Wayne County has experienced over the last few weeks could cause the wheat to begin growing prematurely, Johnson said. If that happens the crops could be in danger.

"It could be a problem if we have a late frost," he said. "If we have two or three weeks of warm weather, and the crops grow, and then it drops back down to 23 degrees, everything dies."

The same goes for other plants, such as bermuda grass, which is used for livestock feed. Some types of trees could also start to bloom early, which could potentially put them at risk.

On the other hand, if temperatures were to stay warm, farmers would simply enjoy an earlier harvest than normal, Johnson said. Warm weather would mean a slightly earlier winter wheat season, as well as potentially strawberries.

However, Johnson warned against being too quick to get out and plant gardens.

"Around April 15 is what we call the last frost, that's when you can consider yourself safe from frost," he said. "And that's about two months of risk."

Some farmers have means of combating frost, Johnson said. In particular, strawberry farmers can use irrigation and watering to keep their crops from icing over.

As a result, the strawberry crop may come in early this year regardless of whether the temperature dips again, Johnson said.

For others, such as winter wheat farmers, there is little than can be done. They planted their crops late last year, and there is no way for the farmers to delay their growth.

What farmers can and will do, Johnson said, is be patient and not jump the gun on planting new crops.

"You won't see farmers out right now, they know better than to get drawn in by a few weeks of warm weather," he said. "They've all gotten bitten too many times for that."

Anyone thinking about heading out to their garden should follow similar logic, Johnson said.

Trusting history and experience when it comes to timing your garden is the best way to avoid having an unexpected chill wipe out your hard work, he said.