Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 21

<< "Warm weather leads to play and a possible early harvest" - "Dollar General on U.S. 13 North robbed at gunpoint Monday night" >>

Wayne County Library closes due to water main break

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 21, 2017 11:52 AM

Wayne County Public Library Goldsboro branch is closed today because of a water main break that has made water and restrooms unavailable.

The African American Poetry Program is canceled for tonight.

City officials said they will notify the public when the water is turned back on, and the library is able to re-open. The other branches are open to serve patrons for normal business hours.

Update ---- 2 p.m. Tuesday

The Wayne County Public Library on Ash Street closed today after Precision Plumbing crews hit a main water line during repair work to the sewer system.

Crews started replacing the library's sewer lines Monday and accidentally hit a water line in the process, around 8 a.m., said Kendall Lee, Wayne County facilities services director.

Water service to the building was disconnected before the repairs, and no damage occurred inside the building, Lee said.

"They accidentally cut it while they were putting in the sewer line," Lee said. "It's, technically, a water line break."

Precision Plumbing was hired by the county under a near $6,000 contract to replace sewer lines, due to ongoing backup problems, Lee said. The work was planned to be finished Monday during the holiday closing of the library.

"We were hoping it was going to be open today," Lee said.

Precision Plumbing will bear the cost of replacing water lines to the facility.

"That will be on them," Lee said. "They'll replace the whole line from the building to the street."

The water and sewer line replacements may be finished this evening, in time for the library to reopen Wednesday. The progress of the work today will determine whether the library will reopen. Crews will also be onsite for another couple days as they work to clear the front lawn, most which was dug up Tuesday.

"I hope they'll get water and sewer reconnected today," Lee said. "There are a lot of people who utilize that library."

The library, at 1001 E. Ash St., will remain closed until further notice, with tonight's "African-American Poetry: A Celebration" program canceled.

Signs are posted on the library doors notifying the public of the closing due to a main water line break. Several people sat outside around the library and people were turned away Tuesday after reading the sign.

"We didn't know there was any problem," said Jazmin Strater, who visits the library two to three times a week. "I have some important stuff to do, so I was trying to use the computer."