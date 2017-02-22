Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 22

Grand jury indicts man for murder

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 22, 2017 9:29 AM

A Wayne County grand jury indicted a Mount Olive man on a second-degree murder charge this month in the October 2016 motor vehicle death of a Virginia woman.

Scott St. John Painter, 53, of 988 Bethel Church Road, crossed the center line while driving drunk on Kelly Springs Road Oct. 11 in Mount Olive, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

He then struck Alyssa Lee Van Bourgondien, of Stafford, Va., with his truck. She died at the scene.

Painter was indicted on charges of felony death by motor vehicle, impaired driving, transporting an open container of alcoholic beverage after consuming alcohol, reckless driving and possession of firearm by felon.

Van Bourgondien was riding in a 2008 Nissan Frontier truck driven by Robert Gibson Woodcock, also of Stafford, Va., when Painter struck the truck head-on with his 2015 Dodge Ram, according to Trooper Justin Arnette.

Arnette said Painter operated his vehicle recklessly, causing him to cross the center line of the road and cause the head-on collision.

Both Woodcock and Painter were taken to Vidant Duplin Hospital to be treated for their injuries, Arnette said, and were released with minor injuries only.

Arnette said Painter was given a $35,000 secured bond and put in the Wayne County Jail. He said Painter bonded out the day he was arrested.

"The only thing that has happened with the case is we did the investigation, and with the grand jury, he received those indictments," Arnette said.

Listed are the other true bills were handed up by the grand jury:

• Eric Alexander Hamm, 22, 306 S. William St. Apt. A-2, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods.

• Steven Britt McCullen, 27, 3106 Central Heights Road, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI.

• Preston Chestnut, 30, 214 W. Pine St., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Calvin Jerome Jones, 29, 112 N. Kornegay St., two counts of possession of a controlled substance, speeding, driving while license revoked, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of violation of registration provisions, operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, keep and maintain vehicle for use of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather LeAnne Sugg, 27, 4342 U.S. 70 W., possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tecorey Jemel Newsome, 30, 412 S. John St. Apt. A, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jesse Lee Dixon III, 29, 153 S. Running Deer Circle, Dudley, habitual felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Abel Hernandez Tolentino, 46, 257 Peele Road, trafficking in cocaine.

• Candice Faith Winters, 35, 1204 Shirley Drive, Henderson, financial identity fraud, larceny, possession of stolen goods.

• Devandre Kornegay, 22, 1710 S. Slocumb St. Apt. D, possession of stolen firearm, carry concealed gun, possession of controlled substance.

• Alice Josephine Iglesias, 46, 195 Perry Farm Lane, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, three counts of obtaining property by means of false pretense.

• Keenan Romell Winn, 23, 111 Rachel Drive, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, careless and reckless driving, felony to speed to elude arrest, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, resist, delay or obstruct a public officer, maintain a place for using, keeping or selling a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Rommie Garrett Carter, 53, 107 Tulane St., Dudley, manufacture marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining store, dwelling, vehicle, boat or other place for use, storage and sell of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Calvin Jones, 34, 104 Tindale Place, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, keep and maintain dwelling for use of a controlled substance.

• Marvin Cornelius Miller Jr., 24, 104 Rhythm Place, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, sale of controlled substance.

• Matthew Alan Williams, 29, 409 Johnson Branch Road, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny by an employee.

• Benjamin Elijah Fentress, 18, 306 Wakefield Drive, Princeton, breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods.

• Patricia Lillian Dawson, 22, 109 Denning Road, Dudley, embezzlement, malfeasance by corporate agent, larceny by an employee.

• Tierea Demon Atkins, 21, 701 S. Andrews Ave., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, keep and maintain dwelling for use of a controlled substance.

• Anequa Jaquen Hooker, 21, 1211 Royal Ave., possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, keep and maintain dwelling for use of a controlled substance.

• Adam Thornton McClamb, 28, 3074 Mount Olive Highway, Newton Grove, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Thomas Cotran III, 44, 2024 2nd Ave. N. Unit 1501, Birmingham, Alabama, felony hit and run, DWI, careless and reckless driving.

• Mourice Nathanial Wilder, 27, 1507 Catalpa St., breaking and entering, attempted larceny after breaking and entering, injury to real property, resist, delay or obstruct public officer.

• Willard Sprangle, 56, 207 Olive St., possession of firearm by convicted felon.

• Delarcus Tirrell Jones, 43, 1916 Taylor Ave., Charlotte, failure to report new address as a sex offender.