Man accidentally shoots self in leg

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on February 22, 2017 7:57 AM

A man accidentally shot himself while holstering his weapon Monday afternoon, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The report said 61-year-old Jeffrey Ralph was holstering his gun and shot himself in his right thigh around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to the report, the bullet went straight through his leg.

Ralph was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment, the report said.

The report did not specify what type of gun Ralph accidentally shot himself with.

Maj. Tom Effler with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office did not return a phone call seeking more information about the incident by press time.