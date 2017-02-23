Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 23

Mount Olive man facing drug charges

By Brandon Davis

Schilling

MOUNT OLIVE -- A man is charged with trafficking opium after an arrest Saturday night during which police found several opiod-based pills and methamphetamines, according to a Mount Olive police report.

Michael Jonathan Schilling, 27, at 1581 N.C. 55 W., was in possession of 36 oxycodone pills, 25 hydrocodone pills and .04 grams of crystal rock methamphetamine, the report said.

Schilling is charged with two counts of trafficking opium and a single count of felony possession of schedule II, the report said.

According to the report, police arrested Schilling at the corner of Johnson Street and Main Street around 10 p.m.

His vehicle, a 1998 Ford Explorer, was seized and Schilling is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $1,000,000 secured bond.