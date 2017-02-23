Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 23

Police: Woman had crack for sale near day care

By Ethan Smith

A woman is facing multiple felony charges after police executed a search warrant on her residence Wednesday and found 10 doses of suspected crack cocaine and a firearm, according to a press release.

Gamara Sherice Lofton, 39, of 208-A S. Slocumb St., is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, the search warrant was secured and executed as a result of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Goldsboro/Wayne Inter-agency Drug Task Force.

During the search of Lofton's home, officers reportedly found the crack cocaine and firearm.

Trinity Child Care Center is located at 308 S. Slocumb St., near Lofton's home.

Lofton was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $70,000 secured bond.