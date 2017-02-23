Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 23

Sheriff's Office: Neighbor woman not impressed with teen's choice to reveal himself

By Ethan Smith

A 19-year-old is accused of exposing himself to a woman while she was out for a walk on Dusty Lane Tuesday afternoon, according to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, 50, reported to the sheriff's office she was walking along Dusty Lane when she noticed a white, extended cab pickup truck following her "for a period of time," the report said.

According to the report, the teen then pulled the truck in front of her while she was walking.

Then, he got out of his truck and the woman told authorities it looked like he was fumbling with something, the report said. At this time she realized his hands were near his crotch, and he turned toward her and exposed his genitals to her, according to the report.

The woman immediately went home and called 911, the report said.

A deputy responded and the woman told him she believed she had seen the truck in the area and thought the teenager might live nearby, the report said.

The deputy drove down Trey Drive and located a white male and a white truck that matched up exactly with what the woman had reported to police, the report said.

Trey Drive intersects with Dusty Lane, where the incident reportedly happened.

The deputy then returned to the woman's home and advised her to go and secure warrants on the teenager for his arrest.

As of Wednesday morning, Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said the 19-year-old had not yet been arrested on the charges.