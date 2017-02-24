Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 24

Morning wreck sends two women to hospital

By News-Argus Staff

A three-car wreck at the corner of Berkeley Boulevard and Graves Drive sent two women to the hospital and backed up the north lane traffic on Berkeley this morning.

A woman driving south turned left onto Graves, causing a car to hit her and another car to smash into a utility pole at 8:15 a.m., Goldsboro Police officer Jared Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap said two women were in a white Pontiac Sunfire when they turned left illegally onto Graves. He said a woman driving a black Kia Rio hit the rear-passenger side of the car, and he said a man and a woman in a red Toyota Camry attempted to avoid the wreck but hit the utility pole in front of McDonald's.

He said the two women were taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital by Wayne County EMS, but he could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

"Not from what I see, but I do see that the people in the Pontiac did go with the EMS," he said.

Gilstrap said the woman driving the Pontiac will eventually be charged with failure to yield the right away.

He said the woman driving the Kia suffered no injuries, and he said the two driving the Toyota had no injuries though the car hit the pole.

"It was swerving to avoid her," Gilstrap said. "And when they collided, it just kind of helped push (him). He was actually doing an evasive maneuver to get away from it, but they collided and hit the pole."

Gilstrap could not provide names for any of the drivers or passengers.