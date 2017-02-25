Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 25

Celebrating Black History Month

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 25, 2017 11:53 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Zakiya Simmons, 3, runs back to her family after picking up candy being thrown out during the Black History Parade in Mount Olive Saturday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/CASEY MOZINGO Six-year-old Darijan Usher, far left, waves a flag as she and her family wait for the beginning of the Black History Parade in Mount Olive Saturday.

MOUNT OLIVE -- Khloe Young, 2, couldn't take her eyes off Smokey the Bear as he rode past her on a float.

She nodded her head and said yes when asked if Smokey was her favorite part of the Mount Olive Black History Parade.

But she liked the colorful clowns as well.

Khole was sitting with her grandmother, Portia Smith of Goldsboro, to watch the Unity organization's ninth annual and final Black History Parade to celebrate Black History Month.

With temperatures flirting with 80, it felt more like a spring day than the end of February.

Mrs. Smith said that her enjoyment was mixed with sadness.

"I think it is awesome," she said. "I have been here every year that it has been going on. It bigger and bigger every year. I am sad to see that this going to be the last one."

Organizers announced last week that they would not sponsor the parade after this year.

"I am just ready to move on to something else now," Unity President Sheila Oates said last week. "I just want to spend more time with my family. That is where I am. I want to focus more on family. Jesus and family, that is where I am right now."

Ms. Oates said she is not sure of how many units participated in the parade.

"The weather was great," she said. "I think it was awesome. I think it was just a great turnout. I am very pleased."

Mrs. Smith said the celebration is very important because she wanted Khloe to see what the Black History Parade was all about and all of the different organizations involved.

She particularly wanted her to hear the Rev. Timothy Dortch of Goldsboro who read Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

It is important for young people and children to experience it and know what people went through -- black, white or red, it doesn't matter, she said.

The Second Division Marine Band and color guard from Camp Lejeune led off the parade.

The band was followed by a color guard from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

Mount Olive Middle School student Ariyonna Core sang the national anthem.

The parade featured floats, elected officials, high school bands, clowns and dancers.

And children scampered into the street to retrieve the candy being tossed by those in the parade.

For those wanted something more than candy, food vendors were set up as well.

Al Southerland and TV newscaster Gilbert Baez were the grand marshals.

Both sides of Breazeale Avenue were lined by spectators of all ages. The route started on Talton Avenue and stretched all the way down Breazeale Avenue to the Carver Cultural Center.

The Unity organization provided meals for the bands and ROTC units following the parade.

Lewis McCallum made the drive down from Durham in order to see his daughter, Julia, 16, a member of the Dancing Jewels dance group in the parade.

"I feel like this is important to bring the people together for the festivities and to have a good time, meet new people," he said. "See, they are throwing candy for the kids. It is a joyous time."

McCallum said it was his first trip to Mount Olive, but that he was enjoying the atmosphere, scenery and energy of the parade.

"I feel it (parade) is real important for all races to understand black history and to support black history," he said. "Just to see everybody getting together and celebrating and trying to break racial barriers, I feel like it is a good thing."