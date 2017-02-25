Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 25

Human relations award banquet to honor students

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on February 25, 2017 11:53 PM

The 43rd annual Human Relations Award Banquet will recognize the talent of students and honor individuals and organizations making a difference in the community Tuesday.

The banquet will be held at the Goldsboro Event Center at 1501 S. Slocumb St., starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the Goldsboro Community Relations office, in City Hall, 214 N. Center St., and at the door.

Three main awards will be presented to an individual, business or industry and civic organization during the event. The winners of the 13th annual poster and essay contests will also be presented to Wayne County school children. Music from area high school students is also planned, said Shycole Simpson-Carter, Goldsboro community relations director.

The focus of the city's Human Relations Month has been centered on unity, she said.

"The goal is to expand the message of hope and healing through ongoing community engagement activities throughout the year to bridge the gaps that may divide us," Simpson Carter said.

The goal of the award banquet is to bring diverse people together to promote a peaceful and inclusive community.

The banquet is one of many events offered during Black History Month, in February. The city, in partnership with Wayne County and Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, also held its annual interfaith breakfast on Feb. 14.