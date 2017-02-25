Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 25

<< "Human relations award banquet to honor students" - "Christianity, Islam share similarities" >>

Kitty Askins raises more than $100,000

By Steve Herring

Published in News on February 25, 2017 11:53 PM

Full Size Full Size Submitted photo Neal and Donna Hill, owners of J$A Sludge raised $44,262 to win the titles of Mardis Gras King and Queen at the 10th annual 3HC and Kitty Askins gala

The 10th annual Mardi Gras Gala, 3HC and Kitty Askins Hospice Center's annual fundraiser, raised $141,684 of which $92,638 was raised by the six couples vying for the title of Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Neal and Donna Hill, owners of J&A Sludge, raised $44,262 to win the titles. Mrs. Hill works at Tri-County Electric Membership Corp., Dudley.

The annual event is expected to net more than $114,000 after expenses.

All the proceeds from the gala, including the king and queen total, benefit Kitty Askins Hospice Center and 3HC's hospice programs.

Nearly 500 people attended the gala held Saturday, Feb. 18, at Walnut Creek Country Club.

It included a reverse drawing for a $5,000 grand prize, a silent auction with more than 170 items and the crowning of the Mardi Gras Gala King and Queen.

During the reverse drawing, the final five ticket holders decided to split the $5,000 grand prize. They are Pat Nunn, Cathie Hooks, Dana Tucker, Donna Lake and Haywood Cummings.

"The king and queen fundraiser was first started in 2008, taking a break in 2010/2011 to re-evaluate this portion," said April Brantham, director of community development for 3HC, or Home, Health and Hospice Care and Kitty Askins. "When we brought this portion of the event back in 2012, it started taking off."

Four couples raised $8,425 in 2013, while six couples raised $66,086 in 2016.

"The Mardi Gras King and Queen portion of the event has grown tremendously over the years," Ms. Brantham said. "Last year, six couples participated, raising over $66,000. The Mardi Gras Gala King and Queen portion of the fundraiser was the most exciting, by far. Our goal was for the couples to raise $80,000."

The other couples in order of finish are:

* Michael and Stephanie Taylor, $15,765. He is athletic director at Wayne Country Day School, and his wife works at BB&T in credit solutions management.

* Tony and Lori Martin, $11,601. They are the owners of Beautancus Tree Farm. Martin also owns Tony Martin Salon in Mount Olive and is president of the Mount Olive Friends of the Parks, and his wife works in the financial aid office at the University of Mount Olive.

* Billy and Jennifer Strickland, $10,079. He is the owner/senior partner at Strickland, Agner and Associates, and she is a member of the Wayne County Board of Education.

* Gene and April Parrish, $5,595. He is a process engineer at DuPont in Kinston, and she is owner and artistic director of Gotta Dance! School of Performing Arts in LaGrange.

* Brad and Lynn West, $5,311. They are the owners of West Family Farms in Fremont.

All proceeds from the gala, including the king and queen fundraiser, will support programs at both 3HC and Kitty Askins, including:

* Wings Camp for Grieving Children is a weekend campaign experience for children from 8 to 16, who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

* The Butterfly Wings program is a community effort to grant a final wish or dream to hospice patients. It has sponsored special vacation trips and visits to hometowns and was formerly known as the Angel Foundation.

* The "We Honor Veterans Program" focused on the unique end-of-life needs experienced by military veterans and their families, and recognized their service.

* Indigent care helps members of the community unable to pay for home health and hospice services.