Man arrested after two and half hour standoff

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 25, 2017 4:13 PM

DUDLEY -- A Wayne County man has been charged with domestic assault and kidnapping following a two and half hour standoff law enforcement including the Wayne and Johnston county SWAT teams.

Children were in the home at the time of the standoff that started around 9:45 p.m. Friday at 102 Bird Dog Lane, Dudley.

Steve Carlos Brown, 25, was charged in the incident and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Deputies initially were dispatched to the home in reference to a domestic disturbance.

A witness told deputies that she and her sister, Shakeia Litaker, had returned to the residence after shopping when Brown assaulted Ms. Litaker on the porch and then drug her into the house and locked the door.

The witness said that she could still hear them fighting and arguing after Brown took Ms. Litaker into the house.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Ms. Litaker and Brown, but got no response.

Ms. Litaker and six children were locked inside the residence by Brown and were not being allowed to leave or make contact with the officers, according to a sheriff's office press release.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was activated and responded to the scene. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team also responded when requested to assist.

Hostage negotiators attempted unsuccessfully to make contact by telephone and public address systems for approximately two and half hours.

At one point the Johnston County Sheriff's Office armored vehicle was able to safely drive officers near the front door and activated its siren. Officers attempted to talk to the occupants by a loud speaker, but still could not get any response from within the house.

SWAT members approached the front door and attempted to put a tactical telephone inside the front door of the house to attempt another means of communication.

As they were attempting to place the phone, the officers saw some of the children in the house. The officers then entered the house and were able to secure the children. As they were doing so Brown came into the room and was taken into custody.

"We are very thankful that this situation was brought to a safe conclusion," Sheriff Larry Pierce said. "I want to express my appreciation to all of the officers involved as well as the Johnston County Sheriff's Office."