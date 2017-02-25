Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 25

Road to close for repairs

By Staff Reports

Published in News on February 25, 2017 11:53 PM

A portion of Raynor Mill Road near Newton Grove will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 27, to complete repairs from Hurricane Matthew.

The pipe that carries water under the road was damaged during the hurricane and is being replaced with a concrete culvert that will better handle the water flow.

Motorists can use Dobbersville Road, South Jordans Chapel Road and Slapout Road to access Raynor Mill Road during this period.

Work is expected to be completed and the road reopened to traffic by April 14, weather permitting.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials remind motorists to watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.