Shopping center, gaming sites planned

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on February 25, 2017 11:53 PM

A new multi-tenant shopping center may be added along North Berkeley Boulevard near the Berkeley Mall, pending review by the Goldsboro Planning Commission Monday.

The commission is also set to review permit requests for the possible opening of a video gaming lounge near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and an internet sweepstake parlor on East Ash Street.

The commission meets at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 214 Center St., with decisions recommended to the Goldsboro City Council for final approval, on March 6.

The Hutton Team is seeking zoning changes -- residential and office-residence districts are requested to change to a general business conditional district -- on a 1.7-acre site on North Berkeley Boulevard, between Ridgecrest Drive and Langston Drive, directly across from the Berkeley Mall main entrance.

The site is planned to include the future addition of a 13,708-square-foot building, with four tenant spaces, and a parking lot accessible from Berkeley Boulevard and Langston Drive.

Also during the meeting, the commission will review its fifth internet sweepstakes permit request since November. The request is the second to draw concern from the public due to its location near Goldsboro neighborhoods, the Wayne County Health Department and Herman Park.

Michael Carroll is requesting a conditional-use permit to open an internet sweepstake parlor inside a 3,750-square-foot tenant space in a shopping center at 706 E. Ash St., between Lionel and Leslie streets.

The business plan includes adding 40 computer gaming stations and operating from 8 to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

The Goldsboro City Council has recently seen an influx of internet sweepstake conditional-use permit requests, with approvals issued for internet sweepstake parlors at 1813 N. Berkeley Blvd. near New Hope Road, 1716 U.S. 117 South in the former Longhorn Business Center, and 211 N.C. 111 South in the Southeast Plaza. A permit request for a property at 207 S. Berkeley Blvd. was withdrawn, after concern was raised by the public.

Members of the Goldsboro City Council have discussed the possibility of placing tighter restrictions on the businesses.

Councilman Antonio Williams recently asked city staff and the council how many of the businesses will be allowed to open in the city.

The recent resurgence of internet sweepstake parlors in Goldsboro started in November, with the city's first permit request. Business owners now claim they have gaming software that complies with state law.

Internet sweepstake businesses, which used to operate in the city, closed in 2015 after the Wayne County district attorney warned of forced closure due to noncompliance with state law.

City permits are now being approved because the businesses are allowed uses in general business districts, shopping centers, highway business and general industry districts.

"The city has the zoning code that allows those uses," Rowe told the council. "I don't know if they're complaint with state law or not. The DA will make that determination, and I wouldn't be surprised if they are closed again."

In other business Monday, the planning commission will consider several zoning change requests and a conditional-use permit for a video game lounge at 207 S. Berkeley Blvd., in the Village Square shopping center near Elm Street and SJAFB.

Tim Gill is seeking a permit to open the video game lounge and retail business. The permit includes a ban on internet sweepstake activity and limits the business use to video games and the sale of video-game products.

The planning commission will also consider:

* A zoning change from residential to office and institutional for a quarter-acre property on Atlantic Avenue, between Herman Street and Pineview Avenue. The Gospel Light Temple is interested in building a church on the property.

* A zoning change from a shopping center to general business conditional district for a 0.46-acre property on Graves Drive, near Berkeley Boulevard. The applicant, John Best, is seeking the change to increase the marketability of the property.

* A zoning change from residential to a residential manufactured home district, required for the addition of a modular home, on a 0.34-acre property on Central Heights Road, between Tommy's Road and Courtney Road.