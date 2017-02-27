Local News > Archive > February 2017 > 27

AgCarolina scholarships available

By From staff reports

Published in News on February 27, 2017 9:57 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- AgCarolina Farm Credit will award two $1,000 scholarships to deserving agriculture students at the University of Mount Olive for the 2017-18 academic year.

"AgCarolina is committed to enhancing the quality of life and future opportunities for Eastern North Carolina rural residents and their communities," said David Corum, president and CEO of AgCarolina Farm Credit. "These scholarships are just one way that we demonstrate our support for the youth of today, as well as our commitment to the future of agriculture."

Eligible applicants should be a resident of one of the following counties: Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Wayne, Greene, Pitt, Halifax, Jones, Lenoir, Franklin, Granville, Vance, Warren, Edgecombe, Nash, Carteret, Craven, Onslow, Pamlico, Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Dare, Hyde, Tyrell, Washington, Beaufort and Martin.

Applicants should be a child or a grandchild of an AgCarolina Farm Credit customer and should be a graduating high school senior enrolling in a four-year program of agriculture at the University of Mount Olive this fall or a student currently enrolled in a four-year agriculture program at the University of Mount Olive.

Applicants must possess a 3.0 or better grade point average.

Recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership characteristics and future plans for enhancing the quality of life for Eastern North Carolina rural residents and their communities. The application deadline is April 1.

"The Lois G. Britt Agribusiness Center at the University of Mount Olive is committed to improving educational opportunities in rural communities and this award demonstrates AgCarolina's commitment to this same purpose," said Sandy Maddox, director of the Agribusiness Center. "A majority of our students have financial need.

"The difference this type of award makes in a student's ability to pursue their academic aspirations in agriculture is significant. We appreciate the AgCarolina Farm Credit Board of Directors' decision to provide this support."

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The university, sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists, has locations in Mount Olive, New Bern, Wilmington, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Research Triangle Park, Washington, Jacksonville, and in Smithfield at Johnston Community College.

For more information, visit www.umo.edu.