Pikeville drug arrest

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on February 27, 2017 3:05 PM

Pikeville police officers arrested a man Monday after a traffic stop led to them finding drugs in his car, according to a press release from the Pikeville Police Department.

According to the release, Pikeville officers pulled over Joshua Lee Davis, 27, of 701 Pikeville-Princeton road at 1:30 a.m. Monday for an insurance violation.

When the officers made contact with Davis, they could smell the "overwhelming odor" of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report. When questioned, Davis admitted that he had marijuana in the car.

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle, where they located 13 individually-bagged grams of marijuana, along with several items of drug paraphernalia.

Davis was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate's Office, and charged with possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. He was also cited for operating a vehicle with no insurance. He received a $7,500 secured bond.